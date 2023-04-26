Some things are a crime, and some things just aren’t right!

Safe and Unified Nevada County (SUN) believes we can address both – and build a stronger community – by sharing our experiences, finding common ground, and providing meaningful support to those negatively impacted by hate crimes and hate incidents in our area.

Join us!

Safe and Unified Nevada County (SUN) is a subcommittee of The Equity & Inclusion Leadership Alliance (EILA) which consists of representatives from the Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) Coalition, county, and municipal departments, law enforcement, the judicial system, healthcare, faith-based groups, education, the arts, the social justice non-profit Color Me Human and other vital organizations.

We are a vibrant mix of leaders working to address the current needs of our community and plan for a brighter future.

In the spirit of Victims’ Rights Week, we call on all Nevada County residents to share their insights in the SUN Survey 2023 to move forward in the spirit of candor and collaboration. Data collected in this survey will go beyond internet rumors and politics and get to the heart of what is happening in our region. With your help, it will be used to create meaningful programs, tools, and training to address the specific needs of Nevada County.

We need to hear from as many residents as possible to improve services and build programs throughout our organizations and the communities we serve. Even if you have never experienced a concerning incident, we’d like to hear from you. All survey responses are anonymous and will remain anonymous.

The SUN Survey 2023 will ask about your personal demographics and experience with hate crimes and hate incidents in Nevada County.

Please review the definitions below and fill out the SUN Survey 2023 at the link.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F2BQWRM

Hate Incident: non-criminal conduct that is motivated by hatred or bigotry and directed at any individual, residence, house of worship, institution, or business expressly because of the victim’s real or perceived race, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, gender, or disability.

Hate Crime: any criminal act or attempted criminal act directed against a person, public agency, or private institution based on the victim’s actual or perceived race, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or gender or because the agency or institution is identified or associated with a person or group of an identifiable race, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or gender.

Together we can build a brighter future for all in Nevada County.