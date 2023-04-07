Nothing beats the fun of seeing a classic movie on the big screen! Flash back to 1978 for a one-night screening of Superman (1978), starring Christopher Reeve, Gene Hackman, and Margot Kidder. Tickets are only $5 and proceeds will benefit local first responders through the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council.

Superman (1978 – Rated PG) An alien orphan is sent from his dying planet to Earth, where he grows up to become his adoptive home’s first and greatest superhero in this beloved classic. The movie depicts the origin of Superman, played here to perfection by Christopher Reeve. The story includes his infancy as Kal-El, son of Jor-El (Marlon Brando) of Krypton and his youthful years with the Kent family in the rural town of Smallville. It traces his journey to the Fortress of Solitude where he learns who he really is and why he was sent to Earth. Disguised as reporter Clark Kent, he adopts a mild-mannered disposition working at the Daily Planet in Metropolis and develops a romance with Lois Lane (Margot Kidder) whilst battling the villainous Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman).

Directed by Richard Donner (The Goonies, Lethal Weapon) and written by Mario Puzo (The Godfather), Superman was enthusiastically received by both audiences and critics. Film critic Roger Ebert wrote that “Superman is a pure delight, a wondrous combination of all the old-fashioned things we never really get tired of: adventure and romance, heroes and villains, earthshaking special effects, and — you know what else? Wit”.

This screening is presented at Del Oro Theatre as a benefit for the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council which has donated more than $1.1 million dollars in equipment and training to local first responders since its inception in 1999. Law enforcement and fire fighting agencies submit donation requests for needed items above and beyond their budgets, and make presentations explaining how the training or equipment will benefit their agency and the local community. The NCLFC board votes on the requests and funds those important and potentially life-saving items. For more information, visit www.nclawandfire.org.

“I love the idea of honoring our superhero first responders at a special screening of Superman,” said NCLFC President Lorraine Jewett. “There is no way we can ever adequately show our appreciation for all they do, but a fun movie night with lots of buttery popcorn and the Man of Steel on the big screen is a great way to say thank you. Not all super heroes wear capes, but our Nevada County action heroes proudly wear their badges and patches while saving lives.”

Tickets for the movie are $5 for all seats, and are available in advance at the Del Oro Box Office or online at www.sierratheaters.com.

WHAT: Superman (1978) starring Christopher Reeve

WHERE: Del Oro Theatre, 165 Mill Street, Grass Valley

WHEN: Wednesday, April 19 at 7:00 PM

TICKETS: Admission $5, available at the Del Oro Box Office or www.sierratheaters.com

MORE INFO: www.sierratheaters.com or 530-477-1100