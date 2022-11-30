Nevada City, CA – Do you want to do more to help protect the place that you love? Do you want to do some hands-on activism for a cause you believe in? The South Yuba River Citizens League is always looking for dedicated and engaged volunteers to help us protect and preserve the Yuba River watershed.

Join the SYRCL volunteers. Photo by Dave Preston.

Please join us from 5:30-6:30 pm on Thursday, December 8, 2022, for a casual drop-in volunteer information event at the SYRCL office at 313 Railroad Ave in Nevada City.

SYRCL staff be sharing information about our 2023 volunteer opportunities, especially opportunities at the 21st annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival coming up February 16-20.

We will be here to answer your volunteering questions and about what to expect during the 2023 fest. Light refreshments provided.

Please email Maddie Maddie Davis, SYRCL’s Community Engagement Manager, at maddie@yubariver.org or give her a call at 530.265.5961 ext. 201 if you have any questions.

About SYRCL: The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers based in Nevada City, CA. See: www.yubariver.org