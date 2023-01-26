Started in 2002, Quiz Night is the annual spring fundraiser for the South Yuba River Citizens League’s (SYRCL) Youth Environmentalist of the Year scholarship and its year-round River Education programs. Each year, SYRCL awards a $4,000 scholarship to support a local college-bound student who has demonstrated a commitment to the environment and is on their path to becoming an environmental steward.

“This is such a great community event,” says Daniel Elkin, SYRCL’s Communications and Engagement Director. “The last few years have thrown everyone a curveball, though. We haven’t had an in-person Quiz Night since 2019. But we are back, and this year’s Quiz is going to be better than ever.

Quiz Night will be held on March 18th at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley and it’s sure to be a wild and exciting evening. Doors open at 6:00 and the Quiz begins at 6:30. Legendary Quiz Mistress Janet Cohen will be back leading the challenge while SYRCL staff and volunteers will help keep you loaded up on snacks and beverages.

Quiz Night teams are made up of eight participants and the buy-in is $50 per person, $400 per table. Prizes are awarded to the Highest-Scoring Team, the Lowest-Scoring Team, and the Team with the Best Spirit.

This year’s theme is “Hollywood: Red Carpet” and SYRCL expects to see all of the Brains of Nevada County dressed in the best finery and frippery and ready to strike a pose.

To find out more about SYRCL’s Annual Quiz night and to register your team, head on over to SYRCL’s website at YubaRiver.org and check out their Events page.