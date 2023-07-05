The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) has been involved in aspen restoration for over 6 years now, with a Yuba River watershed-wide aspen assessment completed last year. To involve our community with the work we do, we are hosting Aspen Volunteer Days on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 at 10 am at Loney Meadow.

Register for one or both of the days to join SYRCL’s Forest Conservation Project Manager, Anne Marie Holt, to help install cattle exclusion fencing for the summer. The meadow should be beautiful this time of year – a spectacular sight you don’t want to miss!

Although aspen communities comprise only a small fraction of Sierra Nevada forests, they provide an outsized role in biodiversity, similar to riparian areas. In addition to habitat, aspen stands provide ecosystem services that affect surrounding ecological communities both directly and indirectly including landscape-scale fire resilience, and improved water quality.

During the Aspen Volunteer Work Days volunteers will help install cattle exclusion fencing that protects young aspen suckers from over-browsing. Volunteers can expect to spend the day (10 am to 2:30 pm) installing cattle exclusion fencing around two beautiful aspen stands and, if there is time, collecting important aspen stand data that will inform aspen restoration.

Work gloves will be provided. Bring along water, hiking boots, lunch, snacks, sunscreen, sunhat, warm layers, sunglasses, and anything else that will make you feel comfortable working at 6,000 feet in elevation on a July day. The meadow may still be wet in July due to the large snowpack from this year. The weather may be variable. Optional items to bring include a camera, binoculars, and field guides, as Loney Meadow is a habitat for many birds, shrubs, meadow vegetation, and wildlife in addition to the aspen stands.

No previous experience is necessary! With many hands, we can make this light work.

Loney Meadow is located about an hour from Nevada City, within the Tahoe National Forest off Bowman Lake Road (USFS Road 18). A high clearance vehicle is recommended, as the last approximate mile to the trailhead is unpaved and rough. Volunteers will meet at the Loney Meadow trailhead parking area at 10 am on Friday July 14 or Saturday July 15. Detailed driving directions will be provided to volunteers who sign up.

Space is limited! Reserve your spot now by contacting Anne Marie at 530.265.5961 x. 216 or email info@yubariver.org.

NOTE: This event may be canceled in the event of a National Forest closure or if the road is still inaccessible due to snow and/or debris.

About SYRCL: The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers based in Nevada City, CA. For more information, please visit: www.yubariver.org