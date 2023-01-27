Truckee, CA – In partnership with consulting firm Economic Planning Systems, Inc., Tahoe Donner is moving forward with a comprehensive workforce housing study in 2023 to better understand the scope of housing needs, preferences, opportunities and more within the association. This study is a critical first step in devising a Housing Action Plan to alleviate hiring and employee retention issues caused by the lack of affordable housing in the area.

Tahoe Donner General Manager David Mickaelian says, “Every one of our year-round and seasonal employees is essential to this association and its scale of services and operations. Right now, we are facing a housing crisis, and our ability to attract and retain employees is contingent upon whether or not they can find affordable housing in the area.”

High Cost of Living + Low Supply of Affordable Housing

Tahoe Donner employs on average 900+ year-round and seasonal employees to maintain its amenities, support operations and provide a host of services to association members, their guests and visitors to the area. Like other major employers in mountain resort communities, a high cost of living and a shortage of affordable housing is affecting the association’s ability to attract and retain employees. As one of the largest employers in Truckee, it behooves the association to develop a long-term and sustainable plan to address workforce housing.

A Multi-Phase Study

The study, expected to commence in January, is projected to take between six and eight months to complete. In a multi-phase process, the study aims to:

Determine the full scope of current and future workforce housing needs

Identify programs, partnerships, tools or development concepts to help address these needs

Align housing needs and development concepts with potential site opportunities within Tahoe Donner

Integrate findings into the overall Housing Action Plan

Interim Solutions: Master Leases + Community Initiative

While a long-term solution will take some time, in the interim, Tahoe Donner staff has already taken steps to address housing issues including master leasing 10-12 houses to ensure many seasonal employees have access to reasonable rents. The association will also be engaging with other employers in the area to maximize additional year-long master leases, which can be significantly less expensive per month than traditional seasonal ski leases.

Concerted efforts such as these help to mitigate immediate workforce housing needs, but the study and the Housing Action Plan could offer a long-term solution with additional benefits for the greater community, like supporting a thriving year-round economy and promoting a more diverse demographic.

About Tahoe Donner

Tahoe Donner is one of California’s largest resort communities, with nearly 6,500 properties and 25,000 members enjoying over 7,000 acres in the Sierra Nevada. Located 18 miles from Lake Tahoe in Truckee, California, Tahoe Donner operates a wide variety of recreational facilities, including a newly renovated and award-winning championship golf course, a family-friendly downhill ski resort and a renowned cross country ski center with a state-of-the-art base lodge—all of which are open to the public. In addition, Tahoe Donner operates several member-only facilities, such as a beach club marina, recreation center and pools. For more information on Tahoe Donner and its recreational facilities and events, visit tahoedonner.com or call (530) 587-9400.