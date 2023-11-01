NEVADA CITY, Calif. (Nov. 1, 2023) — Tahoe National Forest will begin issuing Christmas tree permits through Recreation.gov beginning Nov. 7, 2023. A limited number of permits are available to purchase in-person at district offices. Call ahead to ensure permit availability.

Permits are $10 and valid for one tree (limit two permits per household).

Permits may only be used on the Tahoe National Forest between Nov. 7 and Dec. 31, 2023.

Fourth grade students with an Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit and can apply by entering the pass or voucher number when purchasing a permit online.

For the best experience while harvesting a Christmas tree, review additional guidelines and safety information provided on Recreation.gov or when purchasing a permit in-person:

Off-road motor vehicle travel is not allowed. Permit holders should be prepared to hike, ski or snowshoe to find their Christmas tree, and should bring a tape measure, saw or ax, tarp and rope to cut and transport their tree.

The Tahoe National Forest has limitations on tree sizes and species that are available for cutting. Permit holders are asked to review both requirements and tree cutting maps to ensure their selected tree meets permit guidelines and is located within forest boundaries.

Although tree cutting is permitted through the end of December, officials recommend cutting early in the season before higher elevations become inaccessible due to snow and ice. Trees can stay fresh for several weeks if properly stored. Because trees begin to lose moisture as soon as they are cut, place them in water as soon as possible.

Be prepared for unpredictable weather changes and cold conditions in higher elevations. Check weather and road conditions prior to departure. Ensure your gas tank is full, and pack warm clothing, water, emergency food and tire chains.

For more information or to contact a Tahoe National Forest office, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/tahoe/home/?cid=FSEPRD1149628.