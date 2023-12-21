NEVADA CITY, CALIF. (Dec. 21, 2023) — Tahoe National Forest has extended the Forest Order closing Forest System Road 96 (Mosquito Ridge Road) through June 30, 2024. The road suffered damage during the 2022 Mosquito Fire with additional degradation occurring during subsequent unprecedented winter storms and wet weather conditions. Due to the road’s significant damage, it is being re-engineered to account for the sufficient drainage, grading and retaining walls needed, extending the reconstruction timeline. The Federal Highways Administration is currently managing the repair and reconstruction of the road.

Reconstruction of Mosquito Ridge Road has required digging down several feet to install sufficient retaining walls and drainage. The wall being constructed in the photo above, will be about 10 feet tall when complete.

“We are eager to reopen Mosquito Ridge Road as soon as possible when repairs are complete and the road is safe for public use,” said Tahoe National Forest American River District Ranger Michelle Barry. “The contractor completing the repairs is using every opportunity of good weather to safely complete this challenging construction project.”

The road has been closed since the evening of Sept. 6, 2022 when the Mosquito Fire was first detected. The fire burned over 76,000 acres east of Foresthill, Calif., predominantly on the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests. The fire reached 100% containment on Oct. 22, 2022.

Pictured above is another failure site on the road requiring significant excavation to construct drainage and retaining infrastructure.

During the closure period the road is closed to all public traffic, including by foot, bicycle or any other method. Violating this Forest Order is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than 6 months, or both. The Forest Order may be rescinded prior to June 30, 2024 if road repairs are completed prior to that date.

Review the full Mosquito Ridge Road closure order here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1157294.pdf

The road closure map can be viewed here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1157296.pdf