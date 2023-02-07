NEVADA CITY, CALIF. (Feb. 7, 2023) — Tahoe National Forest is preparing an annual application to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division, to request funding for trail and facilities maintenance, law enforcement, education, safety, development of a trailhead and restoration.

The forest will be hosting and open house where individuals and organizations are welcome to come learn more about the California OHV grants the Tahoe National Forest is considering applying for and how to provide input.

Tahoe National Forest OHV Open House

631 Coyote St., Nevada City, Calif. 95959

Feb. 16, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“I encourage anyone interested in the Tahoe’s OHV program to drop by this informal open house to discuss their ideas on these proposals,” said Tahoe National Forest Trails Program Coordinator Joe Chavez. “We value feedback from our public and stakeholders because it helps inform and guide how we should move forward and develop our program–directly from those that have an interest and use our trails.”

Questions, comments or letters can be submitted through the following ways:

In-person: During the open house meeting via written comments

Email: Trails Program Coordinator Joe Chavez, joe.chavez@usda.gov

Mail: Tahoe National Forest, Attn: Joe Chavez, Forest Trails Program Coordinator, 631 Coyote St., Nevada City, Calif. 95959

Feedback on projects and grant opportunities is requested by Feb. 22.

Annual grants provide important funds for the Forest Service to develop and maintain trails and trailheads, repair winter storm damage and restore trailside environments, as well as provide patrolling, education and monitoring of OHV areas.

When finalized, the grants will be available for public review on the State of California’s website (http://ohv.parks.ca.gov) March 7 to May 1, 2023.