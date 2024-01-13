Nevada City, Calif. January 13, 2024 – Things are about to heat up when Mainstreet Collective takes the stage at Miners Foundry for A Night of Talking Heads on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Mainstreet Collective, originating from Placerville, CA, started from a collective love of 20th & 21st century rock classics — everything from Talking Heads to Pink Floyd to Radiohead and The Beatles.

Taking note of all the local talent two years ago, Mainstreet Collective’s keyboardist and founding member Paul Godwin gathered musicians for a Bowie Tribute Night at The Green Room Social Club on Main St. in Placerville. “Big hit! For a while, we were just called Main St. Mondays and we played Mondays once in a while,” stated Godwin, alluding to the band’s namesake.

The group is ever-expanding and tailors their shows to their favorite artists and albums. “We’ve kind of built the band around the show,” said Godwin, explaining how Mainstreet Collective’s drummer Jerry Barton pushed to form a Talking Heads Tribute. To round out Talking Heads’ punk-rock sound, Haley Nicole Woodward, Dylan Punturo & Mae Flores are on vocals; Jason Bramlette is on vocals & percussion; Paul Godwin is on vocals & keyboards; James Ganz is on bass, keyboards & vocals; Aron Faria is on guitar; Brett Neumann is on bass; and Charlie Baldwin is on the saxophone.

“It’s challenging but exciting to have a shifting group of folks. A little crazy-making rehearsal-wise but always fresh for the audience,” Godwin explained how the fluctuation of members presents challenges as well as opportunities.

Mainstreet Collective walks a fine line to please the die-hard fans and also make the music their own. “We offer our best efforts to recreate these recorded sounds, but hey, we are different people than these classic bands. We are not trying to play ‘letter-perfect’ covers, but on the other hand, we do not attempt to create brand-new arrangements every time,” stated Godwin.

In an area that can’t get enough of tribute bands, Godwin highlighted what makes them stand out: “Being in a Gold Rush town in the 2020s there are a plethora of folks playing acoustic/traditional or alt-county or Grateful Dead-influenced styles, so we hope we are offering an alternative sound to those bands — something more tortured, progressive, and intellectual perhaps.”

When asked what the audience could look forward to, Godwin mentioned how their vocalist Haley kills “Girlfriend is Better,” with Adrian Belew’s style shining through on their guitarist Aron’s solos. Their vocalist Jason brings “Wild, Wild Life” and “Stay Up Late” to life, and people can expect James to crush the leads on big songs like “Burning Down the House.”

The show will be standing/dancing only, and Mainstreet Collective’s energy will keep your toes tapping, and your body abuzz and moving throughout the night. Godwin promised, “With a constantly shifting lead singer and pumping rhythm section, this is a dance party event that constantly surprises. Lovers of Talking Heads music will really enjoy themselves!”

A Night of Talking Heads will be Mainstreet Collective’s first time performing in Nevada City, let alone at Miners Foundry, and they are just as excited as you to celebrate Talking Heads in the historic venue on January 27, 2024.

KNOW AND GO: WHO: Mainstreet Collective WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 WHEN: Saturday, January 27, 2024 | Bar: 7pm, Show: 8pm HOW: $20 in Advance | $20 at the Door | $10 Students (must show school ID at the door) TICKETS: Available online or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

www.minersfoundry.org

