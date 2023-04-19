Nevada City, CA – Nevada County’s Veterans Services Office (VSO) has launched its fourth annual online “All Veterans Survey.” The survey will help shape the VSO’s strategic plan for serving our veteran community. Approximately 500 veterans responded to last year’s survey, which informed the 22/23 VSO Strategic Plan.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our services and to reach as many veterans as possible, to ensure that no veteran in Nevada County slips through the cracks,” said Veterans Services Officer David West. “Last year’s survey has led to new collaborations with community partners, including collaboration with Guitars 4 Vets.”

Nevada County veterans can take the survey online through May 15th at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/VSOSurvey. Request a mailed paper copy of the survey by calling 530-273-3396 or pick one up at the Nevada County Veterans Services Office located at 988 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley. All veterans living in Nevada County are encouraged to take the survey to help the VSO continually improve veterans services in Nevada County.

The input collected from this survey will be shared with local veterans service organizations such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, and more.

The Nevada County Veteran’s Services Office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Connect with Nevada County’s Veterans Service Officer, David West, at 530-265-1446 or david.west@nevadacountyca.gov.