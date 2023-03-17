A sawyer team of Team Rubicon grey shirts has been cutting trees and clearing access to residents’ homes, with the the help of local volunteers. On their final day, the crew deployed to Greenhorn Road. The work done helped an 88-year old woman who lives alone. Multiple large trees fell on her property, including a small tree on the garage, and a very large tree on the house.

After the safety briefing, the volunteers helped the team’s sawyers and spotters by piling the cut brush on homeowner’s property where it can be chipped or hauled later on.

Some of the volunteers for the afternoon shift drove quite a distance to be part of the community effort. Janet Griffin drove up from Citrus Heights with her son Matthew, following her daughter Abigail’s suggestion to help with the relief efforts. Abigail had heard of the Team Rubicon efforts from www.justserve.org.

Janet Griffin, her son Matthew and daughter Abigail.

The “white shirts” worked hard to keep up with the trained Veterans of Team Rubicon. The Grass Valley Veterans Hall served as the operations base for the team during their stay in Nevada County. Congressman Kiley showed up at the worksite, helped shovel some snow and thanked Team Rubicon at the end of the shift.

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded in 2010 with the expressed goal of quickly responding to large-scale disasters, Team Rubicon has deployed thousands of volunteers across the United States and world to provide relief to communities in need. This is the second winter a row a team has been deployed to Nevada County.