Nevada City, CA November 14, 2023 – Fleetwood Macramé, the popular Fleetwood Mac tribute band, returns to Miners Foundry on Friday, November 24. Celebrate Thanksgiving weekend with family and friends dancing to the music of the iconic band.

From left: Kirsten Shallenberg (aka Christine McVie), Tori Fulkerson-Jones (aka John McVie), Jai Bird Carrell (aka Mick Fleetwood), Linda Moody (aka Stevie Nicks), and Marcos Saenz (aka Lindsey Buckingham)

Fleetwood Macramé impressed audience members when they performed in February of this year. Founding member Linda Moody, who personifies Stevie Nicks, said the band is coming back with songs from Rumors and as well as other favorites. “It’s the greatest hits of Fleetwood Mac. We may play a few songs we didn’t play last time around, but for the most part, we are going to play the favorites that everybody knows.”

The band formed about seven years ago when Moody and Jai Bird (aka Mick Fleetwood) discovered a mutual fondness for all things Fleetwood Mac during a jam session. They decided to put a band together for a fun night at a small San Francisco venue. It was so well received, they decided to continue. Since then, they’ve played to thousands of appreciative fans of the legendary group. Joined by band members, Tori Fulkerson-Jones (aka John McVie),

Owen Adair Kelley (aka Lindsey Buckingham) and Lindsay Everley (aka Christine McVie), the group embodies the spirit of Fleetwood Mac with incredible energy. Everley is the most recent addition to the band. Moody said she plays a great McVie and Kelley, who joined in 2020 and plays Buckingham “is incredibly talented.”

Linda Moody (aka Stevie Nicks) and Marcos Saenz (aka Lindsey Buckingham) perform together as Fleetwood Mac’s famously volatile rock duo. (Courtesy of Rachael DeSouza)

The music carries the audience across a gamut of emotions from the fun to the heartbreak of loss. Moody said, “The music is really deep. There is a wide variety. There are a lot of upbeat songs and there are heartbreak type songs that kind of bond the audience in this experience of loss and faith and hope. It’s emotional music, so that creates a healing experience for everybody involved.”

“We are trying to channel the energy of the band and we are trying to sound like them, but we also acknowledge we are not Fleetwood Mac.” Moody said the band ultimately serves as a vessel. “We are just people who get to play that music and hopefully inspire others.”

Moody went on to explain Fleetwood Macramé also serves as a place for people to feel safe to express themselves. “All of the fans of Fleetwood Mac turn out to be incredibly nice, wonderful, warm people. And three of us in the band are queer, so we kind of started out as a queer safe space for people to come and be. That is also part of it — creating this sense of community through music has kind of been my life mission. It’s what I am all about — bringing people together through music and singing together.”

Moody has been to Nevada City many times to visit and loves the area. She suggested coming to see Fleetwood Macramé is something everyone can agree on. “It’s a great way to entertain family and guests Thanksgiving weekend. Come out and see Fleetwood Macramé and sing along to songs everyone knows from every generation. It’s something really fun to do!” Adding, even diehard Cornish Christmas patrons can take in those sites and still enjoy the concert which starts at 8:00 p.m.

“We invite the audience to sing along, and we hope they sing as loud as they can. We are having a community experience,” Moody said. Plan on a night on the dance floor singing at the top of your lungs as Fleetwood Macramé channels this celebrated band on the Miners Foundry stage.

KNOW AND GO: WHO: Miners Foundry WHAT: Fleetwood Macramé WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 WHEN: Friday, November 24, 2023, 8:00 p.m. Bar at 7:00 p.m. Show at 8:00 p.m. HOW: $22.50 in Advance / $25 at the Door. Advance price closes at 4:00 p.m., the day of the show. Available online or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational, and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.