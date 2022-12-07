NEVADA COUNTY, Dec. 7 2022 – As the tradition continues this Saturday December 10th (RAIN or SHINE), this will mark the 31st annual Nevada County Food and Toy Run!

Getting ready at the Rood Center. YubaNet file photo

The bikes will start arriving in the morning and gather at the Rood Center in Nevada City, and kick-stands up at noon and they start the annual trek to the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

This year, we are returning to the traditional route through downtown Grass Valley (on Mill St)! Being in Downtown Nevada City or Grass Valley are excellent places to watch the parade of bikes. This is a super exciting time in our community, where people can gather all along the parade route to wave on the bikes, as they carry much needed food and toys for families in need.

This year the need is greater than ever, and we have over 400 families signed up with more than a 1,000 kids! For those folks that want to participate and don’t ride, we will be at Gate 1 at the Fairgrounds in the main exhibit building accepting donations of food and toys this Friday starting at 11am till 6pm or Saturday morning 9am till 11am.

This is a continued invitation to all community members to participate, whether donating, volunteering or just watching the parade in support of the bikers.

Thank you again to everyone who helps support this incredible event, we hope to continue this tradition for many years to come.

Editor’s note: You can donate directly on the NC Food and Toy Run website, or bring unwrapped toys to the Fairgrounds on Friday or Saturday.