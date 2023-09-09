The 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City presents their 32nd annual Gold Country Duck Race on Sunday, September 17 in conjunction with Constitution Day festivities in Nevada City. The location is the Century 21 Cornerstone Realty parking lot on the creek just at the bottom of Boulder Street.

The Duck Races will begin at 1:00 pm, but the food and beverages and kid’s games and facepainting will start at noon. There will be two food trucks available: The New York Hot Dog Company and CoCo’s Lazy Dog Ice Cream and they will be ready to serve also at noon.

There are four main races, and the top 40 ducks to finish all get entered into the final race where the grand prize is $5,000! To purchase your Duck Race Tickets, see your local 49er Breakfast Rotarian or come to the ticket booth starting at noon on Sunday, September 17 to purchase on site.

All of the proceeds raised from Duck Race ticket sales go directly into local community projects. Past projects include:

Funding of Bright Futures for Youth facility expansion

Booth Family Center facility repairs and renovation

ACME and ARES Robotics programs for local students

Local high school and college scholarships

Splitting and delivery of firewood to area seniors for Gold Country Community Services

And so much more!

For more information on the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City, please visit www.49errotary.org.