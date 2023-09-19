Nevada City, CA: The 32nd Annual Gold Country Duck Race, presented by the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City occurred in conjunction with the Constitution Day festivities in downtown Nevada City.

This year’s first place winner of $5,000.00 is Kathryn Boswell, pictured below with Mary Anne Davis, this year’s Ducktator, and Terry Brown, this year’s Club President.

Many people turned out for the festivities, including food, beverages, kids games, face painting, and of course to watch the thousands of ducks float down Deer Creek. Each year the Gold Country Duck Race raises enough funds for the club to give back to our community and the world through service projects and donations to other nonprofit organizations.

The 49er Breakfast Club of Nevada City thanks our community for the support you show by purchasing duck race tickets and attending on race day.