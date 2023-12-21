GRASS VALLEY, Calif. December 21, 2023 – The Center for the Arts announces an exciting opportunity to double their impact in supporting arts, music, and educational programs. From now until December 31st, every donation made will be matched by an anonymous donor.

In 2023, The Center for the Arts hosted 887 students at its free student matinee series, featured 675 musicians in The Marisa Funk Theater, displayed art from 295 visual artists, and saw 67 students perform on its stage. Almost 40,000 people come through The Center for the Art’s doors annually.

This year, Giving Tuesday marked the official start of The Center’s Annual Giving campaign. Executive Director, Amber Jo Manuel, reflected on how fortunate The Center is to bring some amazing artists to town, saying, “This holiday season is no exception with names that include The Mavericks, Tower of Power, and Pink Martini. But did you know these shows cover less than 70% of operations? The other 30% depends on you.”

Beyond the wonderful shows that The Center brings to Nevada County, they also have a fantastic youth program. Within that programming, The Center hosts Free Family Fun Days that introduce numerous young children to their first arts experiences, inviting families to partake in art-based activities like face painting, crafts, and lively entertainment, fostering a love for creativity from an early age. The Main Stage Playmakers initiative caters to children aged 7-15, staging three productions annually, nurturing a theatrical platform for budding young talents. The Youth Arts Education Program spans summer camps and seasonal classes, providing professionally guided art programs, and offering scholarships totaling over $10,000 to enhance accessibility for local youth.

The Center’s support from the community is vital to their mission of fostering creativity and cultural enrichment. This matching donation campaign enables The Center to expand their reach and impact further. Thanks to the anonymous donor, contributions of any amount will make a substantial difference and help The Center continue its legacy of providing diverse and inclusive artistic experiences to the community.

From now until December 31st, any contribution made will be matched up to $50,000. To learn more about The Center’s initiatives or make a donation, visit www. thecenterforthearts.org/donate.

WHAT: End-of-Year Donation Match

WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

DONATE: https://thecenterforthearts.org/donate/

WEBSITE & INFO:thecenterforthearts.org | (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.