GRASS VALLEY, CA, March 19, 2023 – During the recent extreme weather in our western Nevada County area, The Center for the Arts Marisa Funk Theater has incurred extensive water damage. Although we are still assessing the damage, it seems plausible that the entire main theater floor may need to be replaced.

This challenge is reminiscent of mid-March 2020 when the Covid pandemic shut down The Center for the Arts, just prior to the newly remodeled theater being open to the public after an extensive multi-million dollar renovation project. The building in which the Center for the Arts resides was originally a car dealership when it was built in the 1940s and with time the need for extensive renovations was proven necessary. The community came together to successfully raise over 4 million dollars for this project. After the recent restoration, the main theater now holds 492 seats and allows for the seating and dance floor arrangements to be customized for each event. The theater also includes a state-of-the-art Meyer Sound system, a larger stage, and an expanded lobby and bar.

Our team is currently working with professionals to assess our options. We are very grateful to HBE Rentals for supplying us with their industrial fans and dehumidifiers as we try to keep the wood floor from having further damage as these rains continue. The Center for the Arts and the Marisa Funk Theater will remain open during repairs.

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley.

