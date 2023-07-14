The highly anticipated Backpack Giveaway and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) event is happening on July 29th at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City.

The Sierra Nevada Regional Department of Child Support Services (SNRDCSS) has been working hard the last couple month to organize their annual backpack drive to help Nevada County kids in need. This year SNRDCSS is partnering with the Department of Social Services for a backpack giveaway event where employees from social services will also be available to help community members sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides residents with free or discounted internet and/or phone service eligibility for the ACP program is determined based on income.

The Affordable Connectivity Program offers an incredible chance for students, parents, and community members to access affordable internet and technology resources, empowering educational journeys and fostering digital inclusion. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors to this fantastic event. Take advantage of this opportunity to win a Chromebook, receive a free backpack, and learn more about the ACP program.

Donations of backpacks and school supplies will be accepted through July 15th. Learn more about how to donate.

Thank you to our community partners, Bright Futures for Youth and Sierra Business Council, and our generous donors at Mountain Recreation, B&C, River Valley Community Bank, Bank of America, First US Credit Union, Edward Jones – Torrey Bowman, SPD, Corvus Bakery, Element & Loft, Foothill Mercantile, Morgan Chiropractic, Briar Patch Co-Op, Public Health , Mike Bratton, State Farm Insurance and local Rotary Club members.

Event Details