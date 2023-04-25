With more than fifty years of experience to stand on, Maria Muldaur encourages the entire community to put on their dancing shoes and come out to Miners Foundry for a red hot Bluesiana show on Thursday, May 4th.

Best known for her hit “Midnight at the Oasis” Maria Muldaur is a seasoned Americana artist who has toured worldwide and recorded more than forty solo albums covering all kinds of American Roots music, including Gospel, R&B, Jazz, Big Band, Bluegrass, and more. She is bringing her favorite idiom, the Blues, to Nevada County.

“Bluesiana is a word I made up years ago to describe New Orleans R&B and Swamp Funk we like to play,” explained Muldaur. “From my earliest days of recording as a solo artist, I worked with Dr. John the Night Tripper, the keyboardist from New Orleans, and he taught me the history, what it feels like and sounds like, and I became addicted to that wonderful sound. I’d be jonesing for that sound and any pianist I played with would have to be well-versed in that style.”

With her years of experience and considerable pop success, including six Grammy nominations, Muldaur could easily coast on old standards, but that’s just not her style. “I pick songs that are to the left of center,” she said. “I know who the best song writers are, and I have their phone numbers, so the stuff I record is pretty unique, not things dozens of people have covered.”

Of course, longtime fans will not leave the show disappointed they didn’t hear their favorite tunes. According to Muldaur, “On this outing we’ll be doing things from all eras of my six-decade career. That’s what the people love, and I’m thrilled they still love and remember the tunes.”

The history of the genre, like Muldaur herself, has a timeless quality that still resonates with people and continues to grow in popularity. “The Blues basically emerged about a hundred years ago and there’s more clubs, artists, festivals, and record companies now than there were when it first emerged,” Muldaur explained. “These forms don’t depend on current trends and passing fads. It proliferates on an underground level because it’s timeless and remains relevant. Songs that were written and recorded a hundred years ago still have relevance today.”

The Blues are for everyone and don’t let the connotation to sadness get you down. As Muldaur asserted, “This ain’t exactly chamber music. Everything we present will be upbeat and positive. Get up and dance!”

Despite her fame and pop success, Muldaur relishes coming to areas like the Foothills to play this florid, rolling music. “I’ve played Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center but my favorite places to play are small town centers where everyone, young and old, comes together and enjoys live music as a community.”

Assured the Foothills have not gone full Footloose Muldaur encouraged, “Come on out of hibernation come down to The Foundry and let’s have community hoedown!”

For more information about coming events: www.minersfoundry.org

WHO: Maria Muldaur & Her Red Hot Bluesiana Band WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040 WHEN: May 4, 2023 – Show 8:00pm HOW: $35 in Advance / $38 at the Door. Advance price closes at 4:00 p.m. the day of the show. Available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational, and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.