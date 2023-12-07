[Nevada City, CA December 7, 2023] Grammy award winning band, The Klezmatics, bring “A Happy Joyous Hanukkah” to Miners Foundry Wednesday, December 13. This festive celebration embraces audiences of all cultures and backgrounds as they bring to life Hanukkah lyrics penned by Woody Guthrie, father of American Folk Music.

The Klezmatics. Photo credit Adrian Buckmaster

At the forefront of the revitalization of Klezmer or traditional Jewish music, the Klezmatics incorporate lively and upbeat music with contemporary themes and a variety of musical influences. The world-renowned band came to fame in the mid 1980s, emerging out of New York City’s East Village. For nearly 40 years, the band has toured for fans, playing internationally and releasing eleven albums.

Comprised of Lorin Sklamberg (lead vocals, accordion, guitar, piano), Frank London (trumpet, keyboards, vocals) and Paul Morrissett (bass, tsimbl, vocals) who are original members, along with Matt Darriau (kaval, clarinet, saxophone, vocals) and Lisa Gutkin (violin, vocals), The Klezmatics are without a doubt the most successful proponents of klezmer music in the world.

The band has toured in 20 countries and has collaborated with icons in a variety of genres from the classical with Ishtak Perlman to the beat poet Allan Ginsberg to the gospel of Joshua Nelson to the folk sounds of Arlo Guthrie.

A Happy Joyous Hanukkah features the lyrics of Woody Guthrie. The band was chosen by Woody Guthrie’s daughter Norah, to record her father’s unrecorded songs. It took seven years, but album Wonder Wheel won a Grammy. Now The Klezmatics bring Guthrie’s Hanukkah songs to life — for the whole community, whether you’re Jewish or not. Many of the songs were reportedly written after Guthrie became involved in the Coney Island Jewish community through his mother-in-law, the Yiddish poet Aliza Greenblatt.

Come and celebrate the holiday season, dancing to the lively sounds of The Klezmatics. The songs are diverse. On the Woody Guthrie webpage, original Klezmatics Frank London is quoted, “Each of us found our own way to confront Woody’s poetry. The words are all his, but the diversity of musical styles is quintessentially Klezmatic.”

London said that some songs lent themselves to overtly Jewish klezmer music, others to more American forms, like classic dustbowl country tunes. Some felt brand new to the musicians, while others felt more like folk songs “that had been around forever.” The band’s influences in setting the lyrics to music ranged from sacred (Hasidic nigunim — wordless tunes often used in prayer — and Gospel) to secular (freylekhs — traditional dance music — and hoedowns).”

While the band brings tradition, they’re also known for their eclectic musical influences ranging from Arab, African, Latin, and Balkan rhythms, to jazz and punk. You won’t want to miss this unique opportunity to celebrate the holidays with an traditional cultural music that welcomes everyone in the community. Celebrate and lend your support Wednesday, December 13 at Miners Foundry.

For more information about coming events: www.minersfoundry.org

KNOW AND GO:

WHO: The Klezmatics present “A Happy Joyous Hanukkah”

WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040

WHEN: Wednesday, December 13 | Bar 7pm, Show 8pm

HOW: $32.50 in Advance / $35 at the Door. Advance price closes at 4:00 p.m. the day of the show.

TICKETS: Available online or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

www.minersfoundry.org

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational, and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.