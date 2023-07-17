The Center for the Arts Main Stage Playmakers is pleased to present Silver’s Secret – A Pirate Adventure! in the Marisa Funk Theater for several showings on July 28, 29, and 30th, 2023.

Directed by Paulette Gilbert and written by Charlotte Nixon, this children’s theater production is a 2-act, non-musical romp, perfect for ages 4+, that features a cast and crew of 25 talented kids, ages 7-14 years old.

Long John Silver summons his three children (Black Beard, Red Beard and No Beard) to tell them of three lost keys that open his treasure chest of life’s treasures. Whoever finds the keys first will inherit the booty! Alas, these kids did not inherit their famous father’s pirating skills. Adventures ensue for one and all as they strive to find the keys to unlock the booty. This play is a treasure chest full of swashbuckling silliness, featuring pirates, parrots, ghosts, mermaids, smugglers, lobsters, and more!

The Main Stage Playmakers aims to provide a theater experience for children ages 7-15 and will have 3 productions a year. The Center for the Arts received a generous gift of $25,000 from EventHelper.com that directly funded the launch of our Children’s Theater Program. Paulette Gilbert has worked with children for nearly 30 years as a teacher, actor, and director. She holds a BA in Early Childhood Education and a Master’s degree in Theatre from Louisiana Tech University. Her extensive experience with professional companies across the country includes a national tour with the Missoula Children’s Theatre. For the past 16 years, she has taught and produced theatre for young people in Nevada County. She is thrilled to be the Director of The MainStage Playmakers productions which include The Reluctant Dragon, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, and The Emperor’s New Clothes.

Don’t miss Silver’s Secret – A Pirate Adventure! on the main stage at The Center for the Arts on July 28-30, 2023

WHAT: Silver’s Secret – A Pirate Adventure! WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Friday, July 28, 2023 | Doors 5:30 pm Show 6:00 pm Saturday, July 29, 2023 | Doors 3:30 pm Show 4:00 pm Sunday, July 30, 2023 | Doors 1:30 pm Show 2:00 pm TICKETS: $5-18 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: (530) 274-8384 or https://thecenterforthearts.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0S6g00000Si9MdEAJ

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.