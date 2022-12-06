Happy Holidays Nevada County!

We hope your festive season has been fantastic so far!

Here at Nevada County Media we love our community and our rich and storied history. We love exploring and getting to know all the things that make us who we are today. Which is why we are so excited to announce the addition of an audio tour to our projects list. Come explore through some of the most interesting times and locations in our past!

Do you have a business or location of historical significance? Do you have a wonderful story to tell? Would you like to create additional foot traffic and interest to your space? For a small fee, NCM would be happy to produce, and add your location to our collection. Help us create a fun collaborative and cohesive journey through our historical Nevada County!

On Monday, December 12th at 4pm Nevada County Media will have an unveiling of the project. Please visit our studio at 355 Crown Point Circle (behind Analog Devices) to meet the team and get a peek at the first two stops on the journey.

This history tour is designed to be enjoyed both in person and virtually. Visit our temporary website page to get information and to give the stops a listen. https://nevadacountymedia.org/nc-history-tour.

About

Nevada County Media is a 501c3 nonprofit. Our mission is to foster community dialogue, increase civic engagement, and enrich the cultural life of our community through digital media. We serve the public interest through fostering collaboration around creative expression