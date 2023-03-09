GRASS VALLEY, CA, March 9, 2023 – The Center for the Arts and The Main Stage Playmakers are pleased to present the children’s theater production of The Reluctant Dragon in the Marisa Funk Theater on March 24-26, 2023.

The Reluctant Dragon is a fun family-friendly 2-act romp written by Kathryn Shultz Miller and directed by Paulette Gilbert that features a cast and crew of 33 talented kids, ages 8-14 years old.

This inspiration for blockbuster movies, and books is an adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s beloved literary classic. The story begins when two friends discover a dragon named Mortimer lurking in a cave and soon after, their secret is exposed by a gang of bullies. The entire village is whipped into a frenzy and the cry goes up: “The Dragon Must Be Slain!”

The Monarch of the land summons the dragon-slaying knight to do the deed. The only problem is, Mortimer is a friendly dragon who writes poetry, and these would-be heroes become desperate to save its life. They travel to the Great Guru on the Mountain, who teaches them how to train their dragon for battle. Old folks of the valley tell the story and keep the action flowing as a series of events lead to the climactic battle, an exciting scene where performers and the audience join in the fun. It’s a hilarious story that will have you cheering for the dragon and his pals!

The story of a dragon who is reluctant to fight has inspired books, movies, and animations. In this version, our hero is a young underdog, who, along with her sidekick, overcomes doubters and bullies to become heroes! Mortimer is lovable and very funny as it learns to become a real dragon. Gentle as the original story, yet fast-paced, you don’t want to miss this exciting play!

The Main Stage Playmakers is a production of The Center for the Arts sponsored by Event Helper. With three performances to choose from, come out and support local youth for this fun production of The Reluctant Dragon at The Center for the Arts on March 24-26, 2023.

WHAT: The Reluctant Dragon WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: March 24-26, 2023 | March 24 at 6:00 p.m., March 25 at 4:00 p.m., March 26 at 2:00 p.m. TICKETS: $5-23 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://thecenterforthearts.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0S6g00000LVHiyEAH or (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.