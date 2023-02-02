On Wednesday February 1, 2023, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested 35-year-old James Michael Polney of Yuba City, Ca. for possession of stolen property stemming from a January 2023 burglary investigation in Nevada City.

The original theft was reported to have occurred during the last weekend of January and included numerous items of property taken from a vehicle parked along Bowman Lake Road in Nevada City.

Included in the property stolen from the victim were bank cards, and a Garmin GPS device which provided location information ultimately leading to the location and identification of the suspect by investigators.

The investigation led detectives to Yuba City where several fraudulent charges were made on the victims stolen bank cards, then eventually to a residence in the 4800 block of Lonestar Way in Antelope.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Antelope residence and accompanied by Sacramento County Deputies, conducted a search on 2/1/2023 that lead to the recovery of stolen property. The stolen Garmin was located as well as numerous items believed to be purchased fraudulently with the victim’s stolen bank cards.

Polney was present during the search and arrested for possession of stolen property, before being transported to Nevada City and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. The related fraud investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.