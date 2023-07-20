Three Dog Night to perform at The Center for the Arts on Aug. 3

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Three Dog Night in the Marisa Funk Theater on August 3, 2023. Legendary band, Three Dog Night, now in its 5th decade, claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night.

Three Dog Night hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials, or in major motion pictures — songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize Three Dog Night’s continuing popularity.

Boasting chart and sales records that remain virtually unmatched in popular music, Three Dog Night had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles, 11 Top 10’s, 18 straight Top 20s, 7 million-selling singles, and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs. The hits appeared on best-selling charts in all genres (pop, rock, and country). Their records continue to sell around the world, reaching beyond the borders of the U.S. into Japan, Canada, Holland, England, Germany, Spain, and elsewhere. Tens of millions of Three Dog Night records have been sold through the years.

Created in 1968 by Danny Hutton, Three Dog Night maintains an aggressive, year-round touring schedule of over 90 dates a year, performing their hit-filled concerts for multi-generational audiences. The band’s now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a “three-dog night”.

The band recorded songs of the best and largely undiscovered new songwriters of its time including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams, and Hoyt Axton among many others. The group’s eclectic taste, combined with its ability to recognize and record hits in a unique, distinctive, and appealing style, resulted in Three Dog Night dominating the charts for years. The band’s music transcends time, bringing together both new and longtime audiences alike.

Three Dog Night demonstrates its eclectic song choices once again with the new material being recorded for an upcoming album release. One of the new tracks, “Prayer of the Children” was discovered by Hutton who created an a cappella arrangement, so that for the first time in the history of Three Dog Night, the vocals of all six members of the band are featured. The song is currently part of their live concert set and quickly becoming an audience favorite.

Marking over 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night continues to grow its fan base by keeping up a full schedule of concerts at theatres, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, corporate events, and casinos. Since 1986, the band has performed nearly 3,000 shows including two Super Bowls.

Don’t miss Three Dog Night at The Center for the Arts on August 3, 2023.

WHAT: Three Dog Night WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Thursday, August 3, 2023 | Doors 7:00 pm Show 8:00 pm TICKETS: $60-130 (member discounts available) | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: http://bit.ly/3lN7pa3 or (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multi-use, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.