GRASS VALLEY, CA, September 23, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber with opener Beau Askew in the Marisa Funk Theater on September 30, 2023.

For years Tim Snider has been touring the world non-stop as the renowned violinist for the American band Nahko and Medicine for the People. Performing to sold-out crowds in amphitheaters like Red Rocks and The Greek to stadiums like Suntrust Park – Atlanta, GA, and Rogers Centre – Toronto, Canada. He has performed at some of the world’s biggest festivals, Bonnaroo, Byron Bay Blues, Caliroots, Glastonbury, and has been direct support for Zac Brown Band, Dispatch, Rebelution, and Xavier Rudd. Now he is working on a brand new record and getting ready to hit the road with his new band, Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber

Tim not only plays violin but loops guitar, percussion, and vocals into a sound that has been described as a “world-folk hybrid, aimed at the heart, the head, and the feet.” His individual style of folk-fusion and conscious rock will leave you dancing with a new sense of purpose. He is no stranger to the frontman role having toured his original music in venues and festivals throughout Europe, Australia, Brazil, and North America. He has worked with Trevor Hall, Mike Love, Nahko, Satsang, Talib Kweli, Dispatch, Hirie, Cas Haley, and countless others.

“Unbridled energy, intensity, and musical eclecticism. Tim Snider plays and loops the electric violin, guitar, cajon, and vocals creating aural landscapes that are forceful, confessional, and raw.” — Reno Tahoe Tonight

Joining Tim on tour will be Zack Teran on bass/vocals, Miguel Jimenès-Cruz on drums, Chance Utter on percussion, and Lucas Arizu on guitar/flute.

Don’t miss Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber with opener and local musician Beau Askew at The Center for the Arts on September 30, 2023.

WHAT: Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Saturday, September 30, 2023 | Doors 7:00 pm | Show 8:00 pm TICKETS: $20-30 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://bit.ly/3Adzvi4 or (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.