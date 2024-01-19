In 2022, Music in the Mountains and The Center for the Arts embarked on a new collaborative mission that came out of their company in residence partnership. To make classical music more accessible to everyone in our community they would share in the production of two to three classical crossover shows annually.

Time for Three – live at the Center for the Arts on Feb. 1, 2024

The series has produced the Portland Cello Project, Black Violin, Vienna Boys Choir, and Queens Cartoonist. Crossover classical shows build connections between music lovers that might not normally coexist in the same audience. For instance, you’ll find a rock ‘n’ roll fan sitting next to a symphony goer. After enduring a drop in industry attendance, both organizations have realized that they are stronger together.

In sharing the costs of co-production they are also able to bring in artists that are either too famous or high budget for either to afford on their own.

Time for Three is our 4th in this classical Crossover series.

Amber Jo Manuel and Jenny Darlington-Person talking about Time for Three

Grammy and Emmy-winning ensemble, Time For Three (TF3), defies conventions with genre-bending excellence. Their captivating sound merges classical, Americana, and singer-songwriter styles, resonating globally. Collaborating with esteemed composers and artists, TF3’s recent commission, Contact, premiered with the most prestigious orchestras. With charismatic performances and remarkable achievements, TF3 continues to push creative boundaries, leaving audiences worldwide captivated.

Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals)

Charles Yang (violin, vocals)

Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals)

Nothing like you’ve ever heard before, audience members are sure to be impressed with the trio’s genre-bending, award-winning sounds. Please join us in the Marisa Funk Theater on February 1st, 2024 for Time For Three.