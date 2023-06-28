Well above normal temperatures will bring major heat risk to the Valley and Foothills late week and through the holiday weekend. Here are some tips for staying cool during this first major heatwave.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing: Light colors reflect the heat better than dark colors, and loose-fitting clothing allows for better ventilation and airflow.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water and avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol, as they can dehydrate you. HOT should be an acronym for Hydrate Often Today.

Use sunscreen: Apply sunscreen with a minimum SPF 30 to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Reapply as necessary.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat: A hat will provide shade for your face and neck.

Take breaks in the shade: Take frequent breaks in a shaded area to cool down. If you are outside, look for a tree or an umbrella.

Use a cool towel or ice pack: Place a cool towel or ice pack on the back of your neck to help lower your body temperature.

Avoid the hottest part of the day: Try to avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day, typically between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Keep your home cool: If you have air conditioning, use it. If you don’t, keep your windows and curtains closed during the hottest part of the day to keep the heat out.

Remember your pets and the wildlife: Do not walk your dog on hot pavement, their paws can blister. Make sure your pets have access to fresh water, and the same goes for wildlife that may be passing through.

Excessive heat can be dangerous, especially for children, older adults, and those with certain medical conditions. Be sure to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you.

Stay informed by checking our regular weather updates and emergency notices.