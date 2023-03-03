Penn Valley, CA—The public is invited and encouraged to attend a Penn Valley Fire Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, March 8th, 6:00PM at the Penn Valley Fire Protection District Station 43, located at 10513 Spenceville Road in Penn Valley.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform residents of a serious financial shortfall that is impacting our neighboring Rough and Ready Fire Protection District. Rough and Ready Fire has traditionally responded to 15-17 calls per month in the Penn Valley Fire area and their inability to do so may impact Penn Valley residents.

Directors of Penn Valley Fire Protection District, along with R&RFPD/PVFPD Consolidation Committee members and Nevada County District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek will be available to hear concerns and respond to questions.

Fire Protection Districts are Special Districts. The majority of funding for Special Districts comes from Parcel Tax Assessments and a percentage of a 1% Ad Valorem from Secured Property Taxes collected by the County. In addition, Nevada County is one of only six counties in the state of California that also share a percentage of Prop 172 funds with local fire districts.

Discussions about who will respond to emergencies in Rough and Ready Fire Protection District are ongoing and include local fire districts as well as District 4 County Supervisor Susan Hoek and S.R. Jones, Executive Director of Nevada County Local Area Formation Commission (LAFCo.)