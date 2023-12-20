Nevada County’s own Network Systems Administration Supervisor Tom Oates, who leads the charge for our local Toys For Tots program, reports that donations are down about 40% this year and need has increased from 800 to 1050 children.

There’s still time to participate! Toys are accepted until Christmas- click here for a list of drop-off sites. Donations also provide for the Dia de Los Reyes Latino Community celebration which is January 6.

Toys for babies and teenagers are especially needed. Those who would prefer to donate money, please consider a check donation which stays within the local community.

Checks can be made out to Toys For Tots and send to this address:

MCL #885

578 Sutton Way, PMB #375

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Attn: Toys For Tots