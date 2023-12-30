Truckee – The Emergency Warming Shelter for those experiencing homelessness is back open in a new location under new management following a two-month closure due to staffing challenges.

The shelter is at 10075 Levon Ave. (the courthouse building) with an entrance on the east side of the building on the second floor, accessible by the ramp. The shelter is run by Nevada County Health and Human Services with support from North Tahoe Truckee Homeless Services, Placer County, Tahoe Forest Hospital, and the Town of Truckee.

The shelter is open 6 p.m. -7:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Additional shelter nights will open based on the following weather triggers: 15 degrees or less, more than one foot of forecasted snowfall, or other severe inclement weather.

The shelter replaces the Emergency Warming Center run by North Tahoe Truckee Homeless Services, which was unable to open November 1 due to staffing challenges.

“We are so happy to have solved this pressing problem of shelter in these cold winter months,” said District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock. “I’m grateful to our strong network of community partners for pulling together and making this happen under a tight deadline. It’s amazing what we can accomplish when we work together.”

The warming shelter will also serve Placer County residents experiencing homelessness. “We appreciate communitywide partnership, as combined efforts to address homelessness are crucial in North Lake Tahoe,” said Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “While eastern Placer has thankfully seen low and decreasing levels of homelessness over the last five years, we are committed to continued support of shared solutions in the Tahoe region.”

For more information on the shelter schedule call 530-807-8818. For information on additional homeless services in the Tahoe Truckee region or visit ntthomelessservices.com.

Unsheltered residents of Placer and Nevada County may also contact Connecting Point 211 for linkage to important resources that can help with housing, rental assistance, hunger relief and so much more. From any phone, dial 2-1-1, operators are available 24/7 to help connect you with any available resources. Information can also be found online: https://211connectingpoint.org/tahoe-truckee/