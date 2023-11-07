Truckee, California — Join Nevada County Library staff on Tuesday, November 7th from 4 to 6 pm to celebrate the Truckee Library’s grand re-opening. The library has been undergoing a facility refresh since the end of July and now features new flooring, paint, and furniture. The festivities will kick off with a ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. With light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Truckee Library, the public is invited to see the new space and discover how inviting each room has become.

The public can view the library’s stained glass by artist Robert Boeddiker, which previously hung in the West-facing window. As part of the library’s refresh project, the stained glass was restored by Rainbow Glass of Sacramento and now hangs in a light box over the mantle.

Truckee Library’s grand re-opening celebration will continue with children’s activities throughout the week. On Wednesday, November 8th, local authors Megan Jost and Megan Butcher will join preschool storytime at 11 am and read from their book Ski Patrol Pups. At 4 pm Puppet Art Sacramento presents a free puppet show, and at 5 pm RUFF Reading returns with craft activities. On Thursday, November 9th at 10:30 AM, the Truckee Library is pleased to bring back Justin Eubanks for preschool music time and later that day at 4 pm stop by for face painting and crafts.

Visit the Truckee Library’s updated space for the grand reopening on Tuesday, November 7th from 4 to 6 pm and discover family friendly programming throughout the week. Learn more on the Truckee Library’s location page at nevadacountyca.gov/library or call (530) 582-7846.