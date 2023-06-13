The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is pleased to announce that at its June 13 meeting, the Board of Supervisors designated Truckee’s Two Chinatowns as the County’s latest historical landmark. The applicant was the Truckee-Donner Historical Society. The landmark was designated Nevada County Historical Landmark NEV 23-02.

Late 1879, Chinese Herb shop is located in lower left corner, at the intersection of the bridge and Truckee River. Photo credit Truckee-Donner Historical Society.

This long overdue acknowledgement identifies and honors those many Chinese people, who contributed to Truckee’s viability and sustainability, in the late 19th century.

Besides laboring to build the Transcontinental Railroad, they were merchants, cooks, teamsters, domestic servants, gardeners, doctors and launderers. Without such businesses to support the Chinese population and Truckee residents, Truckee may not have survived and thrived. The Chinese deserve due honor to be a recognized part in the history of Truckee.

A plaque will be mounted on the site of the Old Truckee Jail Museum, located within the boundaries of Truckee’s historical Chinatowns. Installation and Dedication will be May 10th, 2024, the 155th anniversary of the building of the transcontinental railroad.

This plaque will be featured in the Commission’s interactive map and in the next edition of its book Exploring Nevada County, a guide to all the County’s historical landmarks.

The book is available in electronic format for any smartphone or tablet from Apple or Amazon. Go to You Bet Press to find clickable links. A print version of the guide is available at local bookstores and museum gift shops.

The purpose of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is to promote the general welfare of Nevada County and its citizens through official recognition, recording, marking, preserving and promoting the historical resources of Nevada County. For more information, please call 415-264-7230.