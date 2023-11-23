Nevada City, CA – The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is pleased to announce two local children have tied for first place in the Sheriff’s first-ever Children’s Holiday Card Contest.

The two first-place winning children are:

9-year-old Noah Van Bemmel, a 3rd grade student at Mount St. Mary's Academy in Grass Valley, CA.

9-year-old Cayla Montre, a 4th grade student at Ready Springs Elementary School in Penn Valley, CA.

Noah Van Bemmel’s winning drawing. Cayla Montre’s winning drawing.

“We had 227 submissions from local children ranging in age from 3 years old to 12,” said Sheriff Shannan Moon. “The sheer creativity and hard work put in by every child was more than evident by our team, making it all the harder to select one winner, let alone two.”

The sheriff and her leadership team reviewed every single submission for consideration before finally awarding two winners.

Each child will win the following: a patrol vehicle ride to school, a Donuts with Deputies party for their entire classroom, a meet and greet with Sheriff Shannan Moon, and most importantly, their drawing will be published as one of two official season’s greetings cards for the Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, the original artwork will be on display at the Country Christmas Faire, Nov. 24-26, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Of the remaining 225 submissions, the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools selected two additional winners and their artwork will become two greeting cards for the Superintendent of Schools as well.

“We are grateful to every child who took the time to spread holiday cheer with their drawings” added Sheriff Moon. “We know the community will appreciate having an opportunity to see every drawing, just as we did, which brought much joy to our team.”

All submissions will be on display at the Sheriff’s Office beginning in December (or earlier). A video depicting every child’s submission will be viewable on the Sheriff’s Facebook page, beginning Nov. 24 at: facebook.com/nevadacountysheriffsoffice.

Submissions were received from the following 13 schools and homeschool programs: Margaret G. Scotten School, Williams Ranch Elementary School, Enrich Calvary Bible, Mount St. Mary’s Academy, Alta Sierra Elementary School, Frontier Christian Academy, Ready Springs Elementary School, Echo Ridge Christian School, Cottage Hill Elementary School, Areta Charter Academy, Clear Creek Elementary School, Forest Lake Christian School and Union Hill Elementary School.