Eleni Keriotis and Wesley Selby

The Nevada Union cross country team will once again be finishing the season at the highest level with its top two runners representing NU at the CIF State Championships at Fresno’s Woodward Park on November 26. One is just starting a high school career. The other is looking to wrap up time as a prep on a high note.

Freshman Eleni Keriotis placed 11th in the Sac Joaquin Championship Division 3 race on November 12th to advance to the state championships as an individual. While the Nevada Union girls missed team qualification by two slots in placing fifth, Keriotis’ time of 20:30 for the difficult 5,000 meter course at Willow Hills Park in Folsom.

Keriotis looks forward to the return to Fresno. “This will be the first time I have run a course for the second time this season,” referring to the Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park. The October meet used the same course as the state meet, and Keriotis ran a 5,000 meter lifetime best of 20:16.

“Eleni continues to show the poise of a veteran,” said head coach Kevin Selby. “Her consistency and toughness throughout the season have put her in position to do very well this weekend.”

Senior Wesley Selby returns to the state meet after placing 17th in the 2021 Division 3 boys race. Selby led the Miners at the section championships placing 11th in 16:38. The Nevada Union squad were outside of team qualifying with their 6th place finish at Willow Hills.

Selby will run at Woodward Park for the 5th time in his high school career and aims to execute a complete race this Saturday. “My goal is to run a strong last mile,” said Selby.

“Wesley understands how to prepare himself for high level competition,” said head coach Kevin Selby. “His attention to detail in training and focus greatly increase his chances of success at the state meet.”

With competitors in the CIF state championships for the fifth straight season, Nevada Union will once again look to compete against the state’s finest runners.