Volunteers from United Way of Nevada County (UWNC) completed community projects at three local non-profit organizations to honor United Way World wide’s Day of Action.

UWNC volunteers completed a painting project for Community Beyond Violence, detailed all of Hospitality House’s vans, and spruced up Interfaith Food Ministry, including deep cleaning the walk-in refrigerator.

In June of every year, thousands of people across the globe take action to improve their communities by volunteering with their local United Way. In 37 countries and territories across the world, United Way creates meaningful volunteering that makes it easy for people and organizations to tackle some of the problems facing their local communities.

“We are so grateful for all the good work that local nonprofits do to benefit our community and our volunteers are eager to support them however we can. We look forward to growing this event every year,” said Louise Reed, UWNC Executive Director.

United Way of Nevada County is working to ensure that the basic needs of all Nevada County residents are met, specifically food, clothing, and access to health care. United Way of Nevada County envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education, and income stability.