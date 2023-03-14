Join the County of Nevada and United Way of Nevada County as we help coordinate with Team Rubicon to work on storm related projects in Nevada County. We will be cleaning snow in our hardest hit areas such as North Bloomfield, Cascade Shores, San Juan Ridge, Banner Lava Cap, Greenhorn, and the little town of Washington.

When: Tuesday, March 14 – Thursday, March 16. Rain or Shine.

Meeting Spot: Veterans Memorial, 415 Pine Street, Nevada City

Please wear proper clothing and come in a 4-wheel vehicle, if you can. Bring snow shovels, flat-bladed shovels and roof rakes if you are able.

Volunteers will be limited to 12 per session. Sign up here to let us know you are coming:

Volunteers: Clean Up Nevada County! (signupgenius.com)