Grass Valley, California, May 23, 2023 – United Way of Nevada County (UWNC) has been chosen to distribute a one-time $600 relief payment to eligible farm workers, agricultural workers, and food processing workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through a grant awarded by the USDA.

The relief payments are earmarked for frontline farm workers and meat packers who worked in California during the pandemic from March 2020 to May 2023 and incurred expenses due to the pandemic, such as the purchase of masks, hand sanitizers, face shields, goggles, gloves, COVID tests, and/or childcare.

“We are proud to have been chosen to provide this support for key members of our community and look forward to assisting them through the application process to ensure they get this available aid,” said Louise Reed, UWNC Executive Director.

If you believe you or your employees may be eligible, call United Way of Nevada County at (530)274-8111. United Way of Nevada County is working to ensure that the basic needs of all Nevada County residents are met, specifically food, clothing, and access to health care. United Way of Nevada County envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education, and income stability.