United Way of Nevada County announces its 13th annual “Grills & Grilles” fundraiser with a backyard BBQ and Car & Motorcycle Show. The event will be held on Saturday, May13th at Western Gateway Park in beautiful Penn Valley. After a 4-year hiatus, United Way of Nevada County is bringing back their big fundraising event with all of its hometown charm and some new yummy new features.

The 2019 Grills & Grilles (file photo)

There will be a whole day of family fun beginning at 11am and running until 4pm. The Car & Motorcycle Show, where people from all over will showcase their beautiful cars and motorcycles of every year, make, and model begins at 11am, with Backyard BBQ samples ready at noon.

There will be live music, vendors, plenty of craft beer, and raffle prizes throughout the day. This year a variety of food trucks will be on site, including Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Vegan Circus, Italian Brothers Pizza and Pasta, Coco’s Lazy Dog Confections, and Knead A Donut.

Enjoy the day in beautiful Western Gateway Park, which is known for its dog park, disc golf course, playground, bocce balls courts, and many other amenities, all of which will be open during the event. Grease, Grit and Grime will be performing. Admission is free.

It’s not too late to register your car or motorcycle or volunteer for this great event. More information and sign-up links can be found at www.uwnc.org. You can keep up with all the event details on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWayNC.

All proceeds of this fun event benefit United Way of Nevada County’s School Pantries and Food Access Saturday programs.

For more information, please contact United Way of Nevada County at (530) 274-8111 or christines@uwnc.org for information.