A new study released in June by United Ways of California reveals the “real cost” of living in California. Unlike the official poverty measure, the Real Cost Measure factors the costs of housing, food, health care, childcare and other basic needs for a much more accurate measure of what it takes to make ends meet in California.

Henry Gascon

At this free event, Henry Gascon, one of the authors of the study, will examine what the Real Cost Measure looks like throughout California, with a particular emphasis on Nevada and Sierra Counties, and discuss the challenges low-income households face every day to make ends meet.

Following the presentation, we will engage in a community conversation with local community leaders on what we can do individually and collectively to help families make ends meet.

The discussion panel will include Nancy Baglietto, Executive Director of Hospitality House; Nicole McNeely, Executive Director of Childrens Advocates of Nevada County; Phil Alonzo, Executive Director of Interfaith Food Ministry, and Toby Guevin, Program Manager from Nevada County Public Health Department.

Seating is limited. Register here to reserve your seat: Nevada County United Way – Real Cost Measure Presentation and Panel Discussion (networkforgood.com)

Learn more about Henry Gascon here: https://unitedwaysca.org/our-team/henry- gascon-biography/

For additional information, please call 530-274-8111 or visit uwnc.org.