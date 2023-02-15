Donna Sangwin

Arts education and the importance of recreating through recycling/reusing will be the focus of the AAUW Nevada County Branch’s February 18th meeting.

Guest speaker will be Donna Sangwin, founder and CEO of the non-profit ReCreate, which works with businesses and individuals to divert clean, usable, but unwanted items from landfills.

With these items, ReCreate provides a makerspace, craft thrift shop, and hands-on educational programs, striving to make creative expression accessible to all.

In 2008, Donna founded ReCreate because she saw an opportunity to be a liaison between businesses throwing away very usable “waste” and schools facing budget shortfalls for art and hands-on programs.

ReCreate programs encourage students to reuse and recycle through projects that teach science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM). The program hopes to inspire attendees to clean out their craft closet or recycle bin for their own art expressions or as an option for donations.

The meeting will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main Street, Grass Valley, on Saturday February 18th, 9:30 – 11:30 am. It is free and open to the public.

For more than 75 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been striving to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. For more information: www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net