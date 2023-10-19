GRASS VALLEY, Calif. October 17, 2023 – The US Postal Service is looking to fill nearly 700 positions across the Bay Area and Northern California. A Hiring Fair will take place Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at 48 offices, including at the Grass Valley Post Office. We caught up with Postal carrier Mark Geirok, who has 40 years of service under his belt, and Grass Valley Postmaster Nicole Schoppe to get the details.

If you can’t make it to the Grass Valley hiring fair, or any of the 48 office, you can apply online and join Mark and Nicole – be that as a seasonal, part-time or full-time member of the team.

The available positions, which offer starting pay from $18.22 to $21.17 an hour, are great opportunities for anyone seeking a long-term career with the Postal Service.

Postmaster Nicole is hoping to hire an additional 8-10 people to fully staff the busy Grass Valley office. Even if you are looking for a job other than customer service, reception clerk, carrier or admin, the USPS is also hiring for positions as tractor trailer operators, maintenance mechanics, laborer custodian and automotive technician.

Carrier Mark Geirok and one of his customers in Grass Valley. Photo YubaNet

Thanks again Nicole for the tour and the info, the short ‘behind the scenes’ glimpse of the backoffice where all the packages are triaged, sorted and prepared for delivery was impressive. Mark, we will show up in two years (or later) for your last day as a mail carrier – promise!

Stop by the Grass Valley Post Office tomorrow or say hi to your mail carrier when you see them.