Another short break in the weather is expected today through tonight before showers return Tuesday and Wednesday. The cool and unsettled weather pattern will continue into next weekend.

Discussion

The strong short-wave that nosed into far northern California Sunday evening firing off thunderstorms over Shasta County resulting in heavy rain, small hail and some minor flooding is moving slowly east. Radar shows a few showers lingering across eastern Shasta County and scattered light showers persisting over the west slopes of the northern Sierra.

Elsewhere, showers have ended for the most part. Short-wave ridging will bring a brief break in precipitation to the region today and tonight. Lingering showers over the Sierra will taper off this morning with only light additional snow accumulation expected.

Satellite imagery shows the large cold closed low dropping southward well off the PacNW coast. This system will approach NorCal tonight before moving close to the coast by Tuesday afternoon, then inland across central California on Wednesday.

This system will bring another upswing in showers, and a few thunderstorms, beginning Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday.

Most of the heavier precipitation is expected to occur south of the forecast area, though 1 to 2 feet of snow accumulation will be possible in the Sierra south of Highway 50 with lighter amounts to the north. Snow levels will be around 3000-5000 feet.

Some residual showers will linger into Thursday on the backside of the system, especially over the mountains.

Extended Discussion (Friday through Monday)

Longwave troughing continues off the West Coast through the extended forecast period with series of vort maxes moving through.

This will keep unsettled weather Friday through Monday with showers and foothill/mountain snow showers.

Below normal high temperatures expected.