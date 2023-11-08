GRASS VALLEY, Calif. November 8, 2023 – On Nov. 12 at 4pm, Arts@Peace will present a concert by the young organist Brett Valliant, currently living in Phoenix, AZ. Valliant is one of few organists comfortable playing a large variety of music from Bach to the rock group Queen – and more. As such, he will be able to showcase the many sides of Peace’s now two-year old pipe/digital organ. His program will include classics, orchestral transcriptions, some traditional theatre organ fare, Broadway and possibly Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“Brett has had a career very much like mine” says Peace organist Walt Strony.

“Besides being a church organist, I was featured for 10 years at Organ Stop Pizza in Arizona, where we had to play everything from Bach to the current hits.” Valliant recently relocated from Wichita to play the current incarnation of Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa, AZ, where he performs on what may be the largest theatre organ in the world.

Prior to moving to Arizona,Valliant was organist and music director at First United Methodist Church, Kansas for 21 years. He still maintains his position of Artist-In-Residence on the famous Wichita Wurlitzer which had its beginnings at the New York Paramount Theatre.

This is a program that people of all ages will enjoy. Admission is free, but donations to Arts@Peace are encouraged. A wine/cheese reception will follow. Masks are suggested.

More info: www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or contact the Peace Lutheran Church office at (530) 273-9631.