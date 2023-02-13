A weak system will bring another round of breezy northerly winds and very light mountain precipitation through Tuesday. Dry and cooler weather is expected behind the system mid to late week with a slow warming trend during the weekend. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 1 pm today through 8 am Tuesday.

Discussion

Short wave ridge remains over NoCal for one last day with mild high temperatures in the mid and upper 60’s over the Valley. Short term ensembles are in good agreement with Pac NW trough “inside slider” dropping south into the Great Basin Region Tuesday.

This will bring cooler conditions and the chance for some very light precipitation over the high Sierra and southern Cascades.

Snow levels will be low with this system, but precip will be limited. Only around an inch of snow will be possible at pass level.

Main impact from this system will be breezy to windy northerly winds developing this afternoon over the northern and western Sacramento, spreading south into the central and southern Sacramento this evening and lasting into Tuesday morning. Gusts from 40 to 45 mph will be possible, strongest tonight.

Breezy winds will continue into Wednesday, but speeds may reduce a bit back into the 30-35 mph gust range. Valley highs will be much cooler Tue through Thu falling back into the low and upper 50’s.

Low temperatures will likely be near freezing at many Valley locations Wed/Thu mornings with frost possible.

Upper level ridge builds back bringing quiet conditions for Thursday, although increasing cloud cover with weak system dropping south off the coast will likely hold high temperatures in the 50’s.

Extended Discussion (Friday through Monday)

Ensembles and clusters are in good agreement with upper low dropping south along the coast Friday/Saturday and then moving east over SoCal Sunday. This would be a dry trajectory for NorCal with little if any precipitation over most of the area.

The only exception would be over the Coast Range which could see some very light showers Friday morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with a slow warming tend into the weekend.