NEVADA CITY, California – The aroma of chestnuts wafting through the air, costumed carolers singing, vendors with artisan wares, and the twinkling glow of gas-lit lamps filling the street. These are but a few reasons Victorian Christmas has been named one of the best Christmas fairs in the nation. With glowing Christmas lights and fresh boughs of greenery, Nevada City is transformed into a magical winter wonderland reminiscent of years past.

The 44th annual Victorian Christmas is a family tradition that takes place on three Sundays and two Wednesdays throughout the month of December. Enjoy a hot buttered rum or mulled wine as you browse the 120 unique vendors with handmade goods, unique wares, and delicious food. To add to the holiday cheer, Father Christmas, the Famous Walking Christmas Tree, and other Victorian characters will be strolling the streets with good tidings for all. There are holiday activities and treats for all ages. The event showcases 10 stages and over 30 performing groups including brass bands, choirs, bagpipers, fiddlers, fire dancers, magicians, handbells, jugglers, and more. Enjoy free hot roasted chestnuts as you warm up by the open fire. Little ones can visit with Santa in the Winter Wonderland at the Masonic Hall on Pine Street.

Victorian Christmas is a magical experience you won’t forget and a great place to find gifts for all the special people in your life. Be sure to peruse the downtown stores and restaurants. Stop by the Alpha Building on Broad Street to see the Department 56 Dickens Village display and take in the 25-foot Red Fir Christmas Tree located in Robinson Plaza.

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce welcomes everyone to join the festivities. We encourage you to add to the fun by wearing your own Victorian costume. To avoid the hassle of parking, take the shuttle from the County of Nevada Rood Center, located at 950 Maidu Avenue, for a $5 fee. More information can be found at nevadacitychamber.com.

Know & Go:

· Sundays – December 4, 11 & 18 from 1:30-6pm

· Wednesdays – December 7 & 14 from 5-9pm