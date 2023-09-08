The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Vince Herman Band in the Marisa Funk Theater on September 15, 2023.

Vince Herman is out to have some fun! After starting the band Leftover Salmon 33 years ago, Vince has released an album of his own and is hitting the road to play a batch of songs developed in his new Nashville home. It’s a bit of a departure from the salmon sound as he digs into his idea of what country music is. There are some bluegrass and Cajun influences and honky tonk ballads all piled atop great players taking the tunes for a ride.

When the pandemic swept across America in 2020, Vince Herman bought an RV and hit the road. “And by the time I hit Nashville, I didn’t leave for a month because there were so many good, creative things going on here,” Herman, the lead singer and guitarist for jam-grass pioneers Leftover Salmon, tells Rolling Stone. “I got a publishing deal and I started co-writing for the first time in my life. It just brought a lot out of me, it was inspiring.” That renewed spark of creative fire has molded itself into Enjoy the Ride, Herman’s debut country album.

“It is a fabulous recording filled with original songs that reflects Herman’s time in the music business, showcasing many of the diverse genres he has dipped his hat into while staying true to his roots music heart.” — Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine

Herman began playing guitar as a child, and discovered David Bromberg & his Big Band while in ninth grade, and played his first professional gigs in the eleventh grade with local band Eddie and the Night Riders. After college, Herman moved to Colorado and met future bandmate Drew Emmitt his first night in town, and the two would form Leftover Salmon a few years later when they combined Emmitt’s newgrass-inspired Left Hand String Band and Herman’s Cajun-jugband Salmon Heads in 1989. Over the next 16 years, Leftover Salmon toured extensively and was part of the jamband scene, and played on a number of the influential H.O.R.D.E festivals. During the band’s hiatus in 2005, Herman formed Great American Taxi, who released their debut album, Streets of Gold, in 2007. Great American Taxi toured extensively and would release two more albums, 2009’s Reckless Habits and 2011’s Paradise Lost. Herman played with Great American Taxi until 2013 when Leftover Salmon returned full-time.

In 2019 he formed the super-group High Hawks with keyboardist Chad Staehly (Hard Working Americans, Great American Taxi), guitarist Adam Greuel (Horseshoes & Handgrenades), bassist Brian Adams (Great American Taxi), drummer Will Trask (Great American Taxi), and fiddler Tim Carbone (Railroad Earth). The band released their self-titled debut in 2021.

Don’t miss this night of country and bluegrass fun with Vince Herman Band in support of his new album at The Center for the Arts on September 15, 2023.

WHAT: Vince Herman Band WHERE: The Center for the Arts Marisa Funk Theater | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Friday, September 15, 2023 | Doors 7:00 p.m. Show 8:00 p.m. TICKETS: $25-35 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://bit.ly/45Q9Pqf or (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.