The Nevada County Transportation Commission (NCTC) invites the community to a virtual public workshop on April 10th from 6:30 to 8:00 PM to learn about the Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) Update and help identify transportation improvements and priorities. The RTP is a long range (20-year minimum) transportation funding plan that identifies the County’s priorities in addressing traffic congestion, mobility needs, safety improvements, and maintenance of the existing transportation infrastructure. NCTC is required to prepare and adopt a RTP every five years. The current plan was adopted in 2018 and identified approximately $709 Million in funding for a variety of projects over 20 years.

The RTP Update is an opportunity to reaffirm or revise the assumptions contained in the plan, such as regional transportation priorities, transportation funding strategies, and any new transportation issues that need further investigation. NCTC staff anticipates that the RTP Update will also highlight and incorporate findings and recommendations from recent transportation related studies such as the READY Nevada County Extreme Climate and Mobility Adaptation Plan, Resort Triangle Transportation Plan, and the Nevada County Active Transportation Plan. The inclusion of transportation projects into the RTP Update will allow the local cities, town, and County of Nevada to pursue transportation funding for improvements to our counties, highway and roadway system, bikeways, transit, and rail infrastructure.

The virtual public workshop will be held on Zoom on Wednesday, April 10th from 6:30 to 8:00 PM. The public can participate in the virtual workshop by registering through the project website link http://www.nctc2045rtp.com. The project website contains an interactive mapping tool that the public can use to identify transportation problem areas and provide comments on improvements that should be made.

“We look forward to hearing the Nevada County community’s valuable feedback what transportation improvements are needed. The feedback in critical to make sure that limited transportation revenues are invested wisely on projects that will make an immediate and long-term positive impact,” said Mike Woodman, Executive Director of NCTC.