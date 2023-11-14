Nevada City, CA – Volunteers from Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization, spent the weekend fastening tarps over Nevada County homes damaged in the February-March winter storms. The group hopes to cover 10 homes with tarps before leaving Tuesday.

Team Rubicon volunteers, (L-R) Keith Sterling, Alison Glenn, Mike Bass and Kristy Mason, perform roof tarping work on a home in Grass Valley Saturday, Nov. 11. Photo provided by Matt Henderson, spokesperson for Team Rubicon.

The homes were in danger of further damage from the coming rain this week. Denise Blanchard, a Grass Valley resident whose home was tarped by volunteers, said she was grateful for the help. She said she was not able to find a contractor to repair her home since all are booked.

“There’s not enough contractors and there’s not enough time before winter to get these things done,” said Nora Esders, disaster case manager for Connecting Point, a local agency that has been contracted by Catholic Charities of California and funded by FEMA to provide disaster case management to Nevada County residents impacted by the storms. “It’s a Band-Aid for sure but necessary to mitigate future damages.” Esders is also a Team Rubicon volunteer.

Team Rubicon focuses on serving the elderly, veterans, disabled people and low-income residents.

Twenty-two volunteers from throughout the state have volunteered their time on the project, said Matt Henderson, a spokesperson for Team Rubicon, who lives in the East Bay. Some are veterans and some are civilians that just wanted to help. The County provided the volunteers with camping accommodations at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Nevada City

“We are very passionate about helping other human beings,” Henderson said.

David Connell of Nevada City said the volunteers were friendly, fun and professional when they tarped his house. He said they will “save us thousands on the damage this winter’s rains would have caused.”

To connect with a disaster case manager to be screened for eligibility for case management services, please call Connecting Point at 211. Learn more about Team Rubicon from www.teamrubiconusa.org.